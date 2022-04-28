PM Modi inaugurates cancer care centre in Assam's Dibrugarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a cancer care centre in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

It has been developed by Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), a joint venture of the state government and Tata Trusts.

The centre at Dibrugarh is part of 17 medical facilities being developed by ACCF, of which seven will be inaugurated by the prime minister during his day-long visit to the state.

He unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the centre, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise here, during a brief tour.

He will also virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another programme scheduled later in the afternoon. Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang.

Modi will also lay the foundation of seven hospitals at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia under the project at the same event.

A Tata Trusts spokesperson had earlier said that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced stage of completion and will be opened later this year.

He said the 17 medical facilities, the "largest" network under cancer control model of Tata Trusts, will serve 50,000 people annually not only from Assam but also from neighbouring states.

