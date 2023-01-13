PM Modi is Vivekananda’s reincarnation, says Bengal’s BJP MP

A BJP MP from West Bengal, Saumitra Khan, has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘reincarnation’ of Swami Vivekananda.

Khan’s comment came on Thursday when the great philosopher’s birthday was being celebrated across the country, including in Bishnupur, the MP’s constituency.

“Swamiji nabaroop-e Narendra Modiji janm grohan korechen aamar mone (Narendra Modi is a reincarnation of Swamiji, I feel),” he said, adding that Vivekananda is like god for us, a youth icon, but the way PM Modi is serving the nation and dedicating his life for the nation, it makes him feel so.

Like Khan, Nityanand Rai, BJP leader, had earlier also drawn a parallel between PM Modi and Vivekananda.

In Bengal’s politics, drawing parallels, however, have been observed on earlier occasions too.

In June last year, a Trinamool MLA had observed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a reincarnation of Maa Sarada. This drew flak from different sections, and a Trinamool spokesperson clarified that such a parallel has nothing to do with the party's thinking.

Banerjee’s well wishers have also expressed their affection for her in the past, exploring divinity in the urge. During Durga Puja in 2021, her idol was kept as part of the overall celebrations at a pandal. This gesture, however, was not for worshipping but for highlighting the government’s schemes.

Drawing parallels, often misinterpreted, has stirred politics time and again. In December last year, Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s statement (which he later clarified) on Rahul Gandhi was perceived by a political section as a comparison with Lord Ram.