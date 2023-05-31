PM Modi, JP Nadda, Amit Shah to visit West Bengal in June

In a move that’s likely to storm Bengal’s political turf, and set the ball rolling for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP in Bengal is expecting to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party Chief J P Nadda, and Union home minister Amit Shah attending three major programmes in the state, in the next four weeks.

The three major programmes have been proposed for north, central and south Bengal, each to be attended by one of the three top BJP leaders.

With the rural polls in waiting, what’s to heat up politics further in the region will be the party’s 1,000 ‘microlevel’ sabhas.

Beyond the verbal tug-of-war, a mundane daily routine for the region’s politicians, the action this time will be on the ground. The Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee is already on a two-month-long intense outreach programme that has commenced in north Bengal. With the BJP’s top-up, the two parties will take each other head-on, in the battle for the people's mandate in the elections ahead.

BJP-Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar, on Wednesday, shared that Bengal will have three of the 51 major programmes the party is organising nationwide, to observe nine years of PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

The mega public outreach programme will be taken up at different levels. A connection with social media influencers, to start with, there will be intellectuals’ meets, at the parliamentary constituency-level.

Majumdar said that development, and welfare schemes during PM Modi’s tenure will be presented before the people.

The programmes in June will have several top leaders visiting the state. Sarbananda Sonowal, Sushil Kumar Modi, Dilip Saikia, Mangal Pandey, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Pratima Bhowmik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Pankaj Chaudhary, Niranjan Jyoti, Samir Oraon, Amit Malviya, Asha Lakra, Siddharth Nath Singh, and Renuka Singh, are on the list.

The party’s ‘Vikas Teerth’ programme will highlight development activities undertaken under different parliamentary constituencies in the state. The International Day of Yoga on June 21, and June 25 the day National Emergency was declared – to be observed as black day, are two important occasions, considered in the list.

What adds further heat to the political activity is the holding of 1,000 microlevel-sabhas in thousand of the 1,309 mandals (lower organisation level) in the state. Of the 1,000 sabhas, the party has a target of holding at least one sabha in each of the 294 constituencies of Bengal, within the month of June. The party will also reach out to 50,000 ‘key voters’ in the state. Towards June-end, visits are planned to houses of prominent personalities in the state.