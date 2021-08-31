PM Modi speaks to Assam CM to take stock of flood situation

With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.
The flood situation in Assam deteriorated with two persons losing their lives and over 3.63 lakh people suffering in the deluge across 17 districts, an official bulletin said on Monday.
In a tweet, Modi said, "Spoke to Assam CM Shri @himantabiswa and took stock of the flood situation in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help mitigate the situation. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas."
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 31, 2021
