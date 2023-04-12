PM Modi to launch development projects in Assam on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects worth Rs 14,300 crores in Assam on Friday.

This includes the inauguration of Assam's first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari near Guwahati and the foundation stone of Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) as well as a new bridge over the river Brahmaputra to connect Palasbari and Sualkuchi in the state.

The PM will also inaugurate three new medical colleges at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar in Assam. He will launch the ‘Aapke Dwar Ayushman’ campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

Read | AGP to strengthen party base for Lok Sabha polls

At around 2:15 pm, the Prime Minister will attend the programme marking the platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Guwahati High Court at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati. At 5 pm, Modi will witness a colourful Rongali Bihu function, where over 10,000 dancers and drummers will perform Bihu dance and song, and where Assam will try for the Guinness Book of world records.

Modi will also virtually dedicate the commissioning of the 500 TPD menthol plant at Namrup, lay the foundation stone for the beautification of Rang Ghar, Sivasagar; and dedicate five railway projects.

AIIMS in Guwahati:

One of the major highlights of the PM's programme will be the formal inauguration of Assam's first AIIMS at Changsari near Guwahati.

The foundation stone of the AIIMS was also laid by Modi in May 2017. Built at a cost of over Rs. 1,120 crores, AIIMS Guwahati has a capacity of 750 beds including 30 AYUSH beds. This hospital will have an annual intake capacity of 100 MBBS students every year.

Executive director of AIIMS, Guwahati, Dr Ashok Puranik said that AIIMS Guwahati already started the patient care services via telemedicine from 2022 and limited OPD for local residents. "Most of the clinical departments are functional. The MBBS course was started from the academic year 2020-21. Currently there are 199 MBBS students, 78 faculty members, 125 nursing officers and 12 senior residents. This is going to be a milestone for the public healthcare sector not only in Assam but in the rest of the Northeast," Puranik told reporters on Wednesday.

BJP and its allies have been in power in Assam since 2016.