PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today on border row with Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Assam MPs today on the Assam-Mizoram border issue, according to ANI.

Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has ordered the police to withdraw the FIR against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena. Sarma, however, said that police cases filed against six Mizoram government officials will continue to be probed for their alleged role in the deadly gun battle along the inter-state border at Lailapur in Cachar district.

In a series of tweets, Sarma also lauded the efforts of Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.

"I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive," Sarma said.

He further said that Assam is also committed to ensuring peace along its borders.

The Mizoram government on Sunday said that it is considering withdrawing the FIR lodged against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the July 26 border clash that left six Assam Police personnel dead and scores of others injured.