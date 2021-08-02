PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today on border row with Mizoram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Assam MPs today on the Assam-Mizoram border issue, according to ANI.
Earlier today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he has ordered the police to withdraw the FIR against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena. Sarma, however, said that police cases filed against six Mizoram government officials will continue to be probed for their alleged role in the deadly gun battle along the inter-state border at Lailapur in Cachar district.
In a series of tweets, Sarma also lauded the efforts of Mizoram CM Zoramthanga to settle the border dispute between the two Northeastern states.
Read | Border clash: Mizoram to 'relook' FIR against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
"I have noted statements in media by Honble CM @ZoramthangaCM wherein he has expressed his desire to settle the border dispute amicably. Assam always wants to keep the spirit of North East alive," Sarma said.
He further said that Assam is also committed to ensuring peace along its borders.
The Mizoram government on Sunday said that it is considering withdrawing the FIR lodged against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with the July 26 border clash that left six Assam Police personnel dead and scores of others injured.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
How gymnastics evolved from 'exercising naked'
Is re-vaccination required for Covid-19?
World champ Hassan falls, gets up and wins 1,500 heat
DH Toon | Amit Shah a 'hard facts' gymnast!
India-B'desh rail route shut during war in 1965 revived
India enter semis of Olympics men's hockey after 49 yrs
India's satellite navigation sector headed for growth
The tech behind Tokyo Olympics' fast track