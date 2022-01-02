PM Modi to visit Manipur, Tripura on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to poll-bound Manipur and Tripura on January 4. In Manipur, he will announce 22 projects worth Rs 4800 crore ahead of the assembly polls.

Of these 22 projects, he will inaugurate 13 projects which cost Rs 1,850 crore, and also lay the foundation stone of nine others that will cost Rs 2,950 crore. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the construction of five National Highway projects stretching 110 kilometres, to be built at a cost of more than Rs 1700 crore.

A steel bridge over the Barak river on NH-37 for better connectivity between Silchar and Imphal, for Rs 75 crore, and 2,387 mobile towers costing Rs 1100 crores are other projects.

Safe drinking water projects in Imphal, Tamenglong and Senapati are some of the other projects.

A cancer hospital in Imphal and a Covid hospital in Kiyamgei are among the projects for which he will be laying the foundation stone.

PM Modi’s visit comes just a few months ahead of the Manipur assembly polls. A BJP leader from the state, wishing to remain anonymous, said that PM Modi’s visit will be followed by home minister Amit Shah travelling to the Northeastern state on January 6. BJP President JP Nadda was in Imphal last week.

Modi will also hold a rally in Imphal.

On the same day, he will be in Agartala, too, to inaugurate the New Integrated Terminal Building of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport.

The BJP came to power in Manipur in 2017 in alliance with the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party. Last week, state minister and NPP leader Letpao Haokip joined the BJP. It remains unclear if BJP will stick to the alliance this year.

Check out latest DH videos here