PM Narendra Modi hails heroic efforts of those involved in Deoghar rescue operation

Modi said the country is proud that it has such a skilled force which have the capacity to bring people out of every crisis safely

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2022, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2022, 21:50 ist
Indian Air Force personnel carry out rescue mission mid-air after Sunday's cable-car collision in Deoghar. Credit: Reuters photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the entire country applauds the heroic efforts of those involved in the rescue after a ropeway accident in Jharkhand as he interacted with the personnel of various agencies and civil society members who took part in the operation.

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from the famous Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar in Jharkhand since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding.

They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration. Three persons died in the tragedy.

Modi said the country is proud that it has such a skilled force in the form of Army, Air Force, National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and police force, which have the capacity to bring the people of the country out of every crisis safely.

The prime minister interacted with the personnel involved in the rescue operation and sought to know about their experience.

The entire country applauds heroic efforts of those involved in the rescue operation in Deoghar, he said.

Modi expressed sadness that the lives of three persons could not be saved and said, "Our deepest sympathies are with the families of the victims." He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

"For three days, round the clock, you completed a difficult rescue operation and saved the lives of many people of the country," Modi told the rescue personnel.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was also present during the online interaction, said various agencies worked in coordination to complete the rescue operation with minimum harm.

