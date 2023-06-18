PM Narendra Modi must intervene on Manipur issue: NCP

Amid growing concerns over the emerging situation in the northeastern state of Manipur, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has called for a direct intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the crisis.

“It is time Modi ji steps in and speaks up on the Manipur issue by personally initiating talks between the warring groups,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.

Since May 3rd more than 100 people have died and over 300 have been injured in violence between Manipur’s Meitei community and the Kuki tribals.

The state and central government both headed by @BJP4India has failed to stop this violence and bring peace in this region.(1/4) — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) June 17, 2023

“The state and central government, both headed by BJP, have failed to stop this violence and bring peace in this region,” he said.

Crasto pointed out that Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh says that the situation is in control, but the ground reality is far from what he portrays.

"Even BJP's own Union Minister Rajkumar Ranjan Singh had to bear the brunt of this violence as there was an attack on his residence in Imphal and then in BJP office,” he said.

“Ministers of the central government who have been vocal about issues of non-BJP run states are maintaining an eerie silence on the Manipur violence because they know that this is the failure of their home department and speaking about it will only expose it further,” he said.

“Therefore since everyone else has failed to fulfill their duty and stop the violence it is about time now for our PM Narendra Modi ji to step in and speak up on this issue by personally initiating talks between the warring groups and making sure there is peace in Manipur,” he added.