PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth Rs. 6,800 crores in Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday, months before the two Northeastern states go for Assembly elections.

The projects include 4G telecom towers, road projects to decongest Shillong and Agartala, mushroom and beekeeping development centres, and Hindi libraries, among others.

Modi will begin his visit to Meghalaya with an address at the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Northeastern Council at 10.30 am on Sunday. He will later inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of multiple projects in a public function in Shillong.

He will then travel to Agartala and will similarly inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of various projects at 2.45 pm.

PM in Meghalaya

The Prime Minister will address the meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC), which has played a key role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects and other development initiatives in the region. In a public function later, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs. 2,450 crores. The PM will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. He will inaugurate the New Campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli. He will inaugurate Shillong – Diengpasoh Road, which will provide better connectivity to new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Modi will inaugurate the Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center in Meghalaya to enhance mushroom spawn production and also provide skill training for farmers and entrepreneurs. He will also inaugurate the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre in Meghalaya to improve the livelihood of beekeeping farmers through capacity building and technology upgradation. Further, he will inaugurate 21 Hindi libraries in Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura and Assam.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of six road projects across the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Integrated Hospitality and Convention Centre at Tura and Shillong Technology Park Phase -II. The Technology Park Phase -II will have a built-up area of about 1.5 lakh square feet. It will provide new opportunities for professionals and is expected to create more than 3000 jobs.

PM in Tripura

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs. 4350 crores in Tripura, where Assembly elections are slated early next year, along with Meghalaya and Nagaland.

Modi will launch the Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Rural. These houses, developed at a cost of over Rs 3400 crores, will cover over two lakh beneficiaries, said an official statement.

Modi will inaugurate the project for widening of the Agartala bypass (Khayerpur – Amtali) on the NH-8, which will help ease traffic congestion in Agartala city. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 Km length under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana(PMGSY)-Phase-III and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 Km.

BJP and its ally IPFT are in power in Tripura since 2018 and are eyeing to retain power for the second term like Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. In Meghalaya, BJP is a minor ally (with just two MLAs) in the NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government. The saffron party, however, has set a target to form a BJP-led government in the Christian-majority state in 2023. The NPP has announced that it would fight the elections alone. Trinamool Congress is a key player in this election in Meghalaya.