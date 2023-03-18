PM’s post is ‘occupied’, Opposition's fight is for second, third positions, says West Bengal BJP

A day after the Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress made their intent clear of coordinating with regional parties, and facing the BJP without having the Congress along, the BJP in Bengal has said that it doesn’t see the feasibility of a ‘third front’ shaping up, the PM’s post is ‘occupied’, and the fight is for the second, or the third position.

BJP-Bengal’s president and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar, on Saturday, said that a non-BJP, non-Congress alliance, referred to as ‘third front’ by media, is not a (proposed) formation by the Samajwadi Party, and the Trinamool Congress, alone.

The CPI (M), a major political party that represents the Left, is also a likely constituent of such a coalition. Majumdar questioned whether the Trinamool Congress led by its chief Mamata Banerjee would be able to sync with the Left leaders. It’s only under such a situation that a third front will be possible. Considering the political situation in Bengal (where the Trinamool defeated the Left and came to power), such coordination is unlikely.

In 2019, prior to the Lok Sabha elections, Opposition unity was on display when leaders of major political parties in Opposition had attended a rally in Kolkata, organised by the Trinamool Congress.

Majumdar said that people of India are not in favour of instability. “I have said this earlier. The PM’s post is already occupied by PM Narendra Modi. The people of the country have already decided … The fight is on for the second, third positions. We are not concerned about it, whoever wants to fight, do,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party is holding its national executive meeting in Kolkata. On Friday, Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav had met Banerjee at her residence. The two parties, in their respective press meetings, had clarified that they are not keen on Congress, and the focus is on regional parties.