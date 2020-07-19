PM speaks to Assam CM over flood,Covid-19 situation

PM speaks to Assam CM over flood and Covid-19 situation, assures support

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 19 2020, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 15:29 ist
An official at the Chief Minister's Office said that Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured all support to Assam in dealing with the flood havoc, which has claimed 81 lives so far this year.

Discussing the flood situation with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal over phone, Modi also enquired about the Covid-19 scenario and the ongoing efforts to douse the raging blaze at the Oil India's Baghjan gas well.

"Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji took stock of the contemporary situation regarding #AssamFloods2020, #COVID19 and Baghjan Oil Well fire scenario over phone this morning," Sonowal tweeted.

"Expressing his concern & solidarity with the people, the PM assured all support to the state," he said.

An official at the Chief Minister's Office said that Sonowal informed Modi about all the measures the state has taken so far in dealing with the problems faced by the people.

Read: Used PPEs floating in floodwater in Assam raise Covid-19 concerns: Report

The total number of people killed in this year's flood and landslide has gone up to 107 across the state, of whom 81 were killed in flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said in its morning bulletin.

Floods have hit over 27 lakh people in 26 of the 33 districts of Assam and destroyed houses, crops, roads and bridges at several places

On the Covid-19 front, Assam has recorded 22,981 cases, of which 10,503 have been reported from the Guwahati city alone.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

The total number of persons losing their lives due to Covid-19 in the state has gone up to 53.

However, five more Covid-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus. They had other ailments.

Meanwhile, the damaged Baghjan gas well of the PSU major Oil India Ltd in Assam is spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 54 days since the blowout took place on May 27, followed by the inferno on June 9.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Narendra Modi
Sarbananda Sonowal
Assam
floods
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Oil India Limited
Oil

What's Brewing

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

Coronavirus: Herd immunity with just 10% infections?

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

I could've spoken to him one last time: Bennix's sister

 