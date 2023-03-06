PM to attend swearing-in ceremony in Meghalaya tomorrow

PM to attend swearing-in ceremony of MDA 2.0 govt in Meghalaya on March 7

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Mar 06 2023, 19:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 20:51 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and his cabinet colleagues on Tuesday, officials said. Sangma, the National Peoples Party chief will take the oath of office as chief minister for the second time on Tuesday after successfully leading his party to a major victory bagging 26 of the 59 seats in the February 27 election.

Also Read — Rivals in polls, friends post results: 9 of 12 parties join hands to form govt in Meghalaya

"All preparations are on for the Prime Minister's visit tomorrow. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the chief minister and his cabinet members at the Raj Bhavan," a senior government official told PTI. Security has been beefed up in the city ahead of the visit.

The NPP-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance with 32 MLAs has staked claim to form the next government in the northeastern state. NPP will take eight cabinet berths and allies UDP with 11 MLAs will get two, BJP and HSPDP with two MLAs each will get one berth each, Sangma said. Earlier in the day protem speaker Timothy D Shira administered the oath of office and secrecy to all 59 MLAs.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Meghalaya
Narendra Modi
Conrad K Sangma
India News
NPP

What's Brewing

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in Asia Pacific by ACI

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

She wants money: Nawazuddin on estranged wife's charges

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

24% of Indians are struggling with stress: Report

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Janhvi Kapoor to make her Telugu debut with 'NTR 30'

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

Indian luxury homes market sees fresh boom after years

 