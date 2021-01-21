PM to launch programme to allot 'patta' to over 1 lakh indigenous people in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will launch a special programme of the Assam government to distribute land 'patta' or land allotment certificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to arrive in Guwahati on January 23 on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya.

However, Modi and Shah do not have any common programme in the state. The prime minister will also virtually address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University on Friday.

"At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 22nd January, I look forward to addressing the Convocation of Tezpur University. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with the bright youngsters from Assam and the Northeast," Modi tweeted.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The prime minister will formally launch the distribution of land 'patta' to more than one lakh indigenous people who have been living uncertain lives for decades. No government in Assam has ever took such a people-friendly initiative in the past."

This is for the first time since independence that such a large number of people will be given 'patta' in Assam in one go.

The event will be held at Jerenga Pothar in Sivasagar district, a historical place connected with Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom.

Sonowal said many government land, tribal blocks were encroached by suspected illegal immigrants and his government took the initiative to evict them and provide the land to the indigenous people -- most of them are tribals, OBCs and ex-tea garden labourers.

"The successive Congress governments ignored the pleas of the local people to give the land rights as a result the people have been living a life of constant fear. We will end this uncertainty and the prime minister will begin this noble process," he told PTI.

Sonowal said to fulfil people's aspirations, the BJP- led government took this initiative to safeguard 'jati, mati and bheti (community, land and roots).

"It is an irony that due to the previous government's lackadaisical approach and indifferent attitude, the landless indigenous people were deprived of their rights for long 70 years. They even had to go through intense sufferings to safeguard their base," he said.

An official said because of the uncontrolled migration from across the border, the demography of the state, especially the lower Assam region had gone through unprecedented changes.

"The phenomenon snowballed into a grave problem of changing the demographic profile in some districts of the state. Some of the lower Assam districts have borne the brunt of implosion of doubtful citizens which were once dominated by indigenous communities," the official said.

To reverse this trend, it became imperative for the present state government to ensure granting of land to the indigenous land less families, the official said.

The Sonowal government has already allotted land 'patta' to more than one lakh landless indigenous families. On the Union home minister's visit, an official said Shah will launch the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme for central paramilitary force personnel in presence of Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan here on Saturday. He will then reach Meghalaya to chair the plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the region, in Shillong on the same day.

On Sunday, Shah will return to Assam and attend a programme to celebrate the first anniversary of the signing of the Bodoland Territorial Region Accord, which provides for political rights, economic package to the Bodo tribals living in Assam, at Kokrajhar.

He will also address a BJP rally at Kendukuchi in Nalbari district of the state where the assembly election is due in March-April.