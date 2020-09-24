PNB provides kisan credit cards in respite to Covid-19-hit Assam fish farmers

In a respite to a group of fish farmers in Assam hit hard due to the coronavirus, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday provided kisan credit cards of Rs 50,000 each to 200 fish farmers and Rs1 lakh each to 50 women Self Help Groups at Borbeel in Nagaon district.

The KCC was facilitated by Kalong Kapili, an NGO, which has been named as brand ambassador of Assam's fishery department.

Speaking on the function at Borbeel, SS Singh, the zonal manager, Northeast of PNB hoped that credit support to people engaged in pisciculture would boost the rural economy of Assam. “Availability of funds is a big morale booster for the farmers as they will be able to manage their requirements to improve productivity,” he said.

Kalong-Kapili has been helping young people in parts of Assam to take up pisciculture in scientific ways for better livelihoods. These young people have converted 5,100 hectares of derelict water bodies into productive sources for livelihood sustenance with training in scientific and climate smart methods of fish farming. The NGO observed its 14th foundation day on Thursday.

Jyotish Talukdar, founder-director of Kalong-Kapili said that scientific and climate smart methods of fish farming should be popularized not only to enhance income for the farmers, but also sustain ecological balance.

"Easy and hassle-free access to funds during the Covid-19 induced pandemic situation will act as a buffer for the aquaculture sector in Assam and also give an impetus to institutionalised credit,” SS Saha, chief general manager, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) said, while addressing the credit camp at Borbeel.

The programme was attended by a large number of villagers, mostly beneficiaries of NABARD's Tribal Development Programme that was implemented by Kalong-Kapili in 2015.