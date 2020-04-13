Poaching gang busted in Jharkhand, 1 arrested

Poaching gang busted in Jharkhand, 1 arrested

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:19 ist
Representative image/iStock images

A poaching gang has been busted in Jharkhand's Latehar district and one of its members arrested, a senior forest department official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of officials raided Betla forest in the district on Sunday and nabbed the poacher from its core area, he said.

Two country-made pistols were seized from his possession, Forest Ranger, Mahuadand area, Vrida Pandey, said.

"Upon interrogation, the accused, 55-year-old Nicolas Kujur, claimed that six others, who had accompanied him into the forest, fled on seeing the officials," Pandey said.

A case has been registered under the Forest and Animal Protection Act, 1972, he said, adding that the absconders have been identified and efforts were underway to nab them. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jharkhand
poaching
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 