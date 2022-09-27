Police arrest 25 PFI activists in fresh raids in Assam

Police arrest 25 PFI activists in fresh crackdown in Assam

The highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Sep 27 2022, 11:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 11:30 ist
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities. Credit: Twitter/ @ANI

Twenty-five Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were arrested from different districts of Assam in a fresh crackdown against the outfit on Tuesday, police said.

The highest number of 10 PFI activists were held in Goalpara, five in Kamrup (Rural) and three in Dhubri, followed by arrests in Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj, they said.

Also Read — 80 PFI members detained across Karnataka after raids
 

Earlier, 11 people were arrested by the Assam Police from various parts of the state and Delhi, after a nation-wide clampdown against the organisation since September 22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that documents seized during the nation-wide raids conducted at offices of PFI and its members contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Assam
NIA
PFI
India News
Himanta Biswa Sarma

