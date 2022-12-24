Police arrest five for raising 'anti-India slogan' in Bihar

Police arrested five people after a group of youths was seen, in a purported video, raising "anti-India slogan" as they were celebrating their victory in a badminton tournament in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.
The incident took place on December 22 night in Chandi village, when a group of people shouted "anti-India slogan during their celebrations" after winning the badminton tourney, it said.
"In the video, some people can be seen holding the trophy during the victory procession. It was noticed that they were shouting objectionable and anti-India slogans”, said the statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.
After a thorough scrutiny and analysis of the purported video that went viral on social media, the five people were arrested, the police said.
PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
"They were remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is still on," the police statement added.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records
What medieval manuscripts say about cats
The Santa Story
Hindi content continues to rule web series space
Bihar: A botched booze ban?
Fine fashion for furry friends
DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM
Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink