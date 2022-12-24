Police arrest five for 'anti-India slogan' in Bihar

Police arrest five for raising 'anti-India slogan' in Bihar

After a thorough scrutiny and analysis of the purported video that went viral on social media, the five people were arrested

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Dec 24 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 23:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Police arrested five people after a group of youths was seen, in a purported video, raising "anti-India slogan" as they were celebrating their victory in a badminton tournament in Bihar's Bhojpur district, an official statement said on Saturday.

The incident took place on December 22 night in Chandi village, when a group of people shouted "anti-India slogan during their celebrations" after winning the badminton tourney, it said.

"In the video, some people can be seen holding the trophy during the victory procession. It was noticed that they were shouting objectionable and anti-India slogans”, said the statement issued by the Bihar Police headquarters.

After a thorough scrutiny and analysis of the purported video that went viral on social media, the five people were arrested, the police said.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"They were remanded to judicial custody. The investigation is still on," the police statement added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arrest
Bihar
India News

What's Brewing

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

US deep freeze forecast to break Christmas Eve records

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

What medieval manuscripts say about cats

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 