Police recovers skeleton of couple from forest in Jharkhand

The recovery was made after the 12-year-old son of the couple along with his maternal uncle registered a case with regard to the killing

PTI
PTI, Seraikela (Jharkhand),
  • Apr 03 2023, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 17:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police recovered the skeletons of a couple from a forest in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, an officer said on Monday.

The recovery was made after the 12-year-old son of the couple along with his maternal uncle registered a case with regard to the killing on Sunday.

Police recovered the skeletons of the couple identified as Soma Munda (45) and his wife Itwari Devi (40) from Mudda forest, Officer-in-Charge of Chowka police station Dharmaraj Kumar said.

In the FIR, the complainants accused the neighbours of beating the couple to death and dumping the body in the forest.

About three months ago, the couple had a quarrel with their neighbours, who used to abuse the victims frequently over petty issues, and the victims had gone missing a few days later.

Police said no arrest was made in this regard as the accused were absconding.

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend them, the police officer said, adding that the skeletons have been sent to the forensic laboratory.

Skeleton
Jharkhand
India News
Forest

