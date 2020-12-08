Political crisis in Tripura? CM Biplab Kumar Deb to seek 'public opinion' in open field about his future

Days after a crowd of BJP workers raised slogan seeking his removal, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday said he would seek "public opinion" in an open field on Sunday about whether he should remain in the post or quit.

"Four persons raised slogans for my removal. I must know what the people of Tripura wants. So I have decided to go to the public field at 2 pm on Sunday and ask the people to clearly give their opinion. They (people) gave me this responsibility and so I want to know their opinion. Whatever opinion they give, I will place this before our high command and if they want me to leave, I will quit," Deb told reporters at Agartala on Tuesday.

This comes amid reports that a section of ruling BJP MLAs led by former health minister Sudip Roy Barman sought Deb's removal during their meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi in October.

The MLAs, however, later denied such reports. But a crowd of BJP workers on Sunday raised a slogan, Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao (remove Biplab, save BJP) at a function in the State Guest House at Agartala. The meeting was addressed by the party's new central observer for Tripura, Vinod Kumar Sonkar.

The sloganeering against the CM by BJP workers put Sonkar in an awkward situation. But he sought to deny reports of dissidence saying everything was fine under Deb's leadership.

BJP along with its ally IPFT formed government in Tripura in 2018 by removing the 25-year-old Left government led by Manik Sarkar.

"As a party president since 2016 and later as CM since 2018, I have been trying hard to improve Tripura. But the slogans against me pained me a lot. So I want to hear people's opinion. If they want me to quit, I will go away. But if people want me to stay, a decision has to be taken against those who are talking all these," Deb said in an apparent warning to his "dissidents."

"Some people are trying to do anti-people and illegal activities. I have never supported such activities and will never tolerate the same. What I have been constantly trying to do is to improve infrastructure, create jobs and opportunities for our young people and take the state forward," Deb said.