Political killings in Bengal continuing unabated: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday alleged that political murders are taking place unabated in the state and his repeated intimations to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police (DGP) of issuing clear instructions to public servants to remain politically neutral have fallen into deaf ears.

The Governor in a video message on Twitter also said that he is afraid that the number of political murders in Bengal might reach three digits.

“Political violence and political killings are showing no signs of decreasing...I urged the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and the DGP to clear instruction that public servants working under them must not do political work. They should not be political workers. They must show political neutrality. Surprisingly, they are unable to take even this small step,” he said.

It is imperative ⁦@MamataOfficial⁩ to observe “political neutrality”. So far unfortunately inspite of my insistence CM, CS and DGP ⁦@WBPolice⁩ have not issued firm directive to police and administration to be “politically neutral”. Hope they soon act for democracy ! pic.twitter.com/giQpc4SEHF — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 19, 2020

Dhankhar further alleged that the state administration has become so politicised that it is posing a great challenge for democracy. He said that seeing that the situation in the state is going out of control, he wrote to the Chief Minister on November 15 that government officials could not get involved in political activities.

“If government officials act like political leaders then it will pose a huge challenge to the democratic system. When I am saying that government officials should be politically neutral then I am speaking as per the Constitution,” said Dhankhar.

“It is imperative @MamataOfficial to observe “political neutrality”.So far, unfortunately, inspire of my insistence CM, CS and DGP @WBPolice have not issued a firm directive to police and administration to be “politically neutral”.Hope they soon act for democracy,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Earlier, the Governor alleged that workers of Opposition parties are being slapped with false cases and sought an audit of cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act since 2016.