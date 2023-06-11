Political skirmishes in rural Bengal ahead of panchayat polls

Skirmishes in rural pockets of West Bengal, and allegations by Trinamool’s rival political opponents about candidates not being allowed to file nominations have emerged in the state, ahead of the panchayat elections that have been scheduled for July 8.

BJP’s Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar met Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday and raised issues of concern. Majumdar, in a letter to Governor Bose, stated that “untold violence was unleashed on hapless citizens” after the state assembly election results were declared on May 2, 2021. Majumdar blamed the ruling party for the violence, and also mentioned several incidents.

The previous panchayat election in 2018, he stated, was also marred by violence. Majumdar appealed for the deployment of central forces during the elections, and not contractual workers – civic volunteers and others. He also requested that CCTV systems be installed for the polls.

In a long message on Twitter, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that “reports of clashes are pouring in from different parts of WB (West Bengal)”. He alleged that the BJP candidates were being blocked from filing nominations at Labhpur, Birbhum by people having affiliations with the ruling party. “They are thrashing up opposition candidates who are trying to reach the BDO office for filing nominations…,” he further alleged, referring to Domkal, in Murshidabad district.

Besides the BJP, allegations also poured in from the Congress, and the Left. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP, in a letter to Governor Bose on Friday, stated that one party worker had been brutally “assassinated”, while two others were struggling for life.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) made submissions to the State Election Commission, on different issues related to the election process. In one letter submitted on Saturday, the party alleged that “armed goons” with allegiance to the ruling party had assembled “before and around Baraboni BDO office, Paschim Bardhaman”. “They have created (a) complete reign of terror and panic over there,” the letter added.

People having different political allegiances have had confrontations in a few pockets of the state, available information suggested. There are also allegations that representatives of opposition parties are being obstructed from filing nominations.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the nomination process was being carried out peacefully. He alleged that in some places, the opponents were making intentional provocations. He said the situation was under administrative control, and even the opposition candidates had filed nominations.

Rajiva Sinha, State Election Commissioner, called on Governor Bose to apprise him about the situation. The commission is expected to hold an all-party meeting on June 13.

The petitions of the BJP, and the Congress leaders – filed in the Calcutta High Court – seeking directives on issues related to rural polls will be heard on Monday.