Political tensions rise ahead of West Bengal rural polls

Even though the rural polls in Bengal are far, the political atmosphere in the state is heating up.

The TMC had re-emerged as the winner for a 3rd consecutive term in the state Assembly polls 2021, after having been countered mid-way by the BJP in the LS elections 2019.

The panchayat polls in 2018 saw the TMC as a clear winner. The then elections had two specific features – a large number of seats remained uncontested, and violence was reported from some parts of the state.

In 2023, several issues precede the holding of the upcoming elections. The ‘post-poll violence’ of 2021, execution of rural housing and jobs schemes, judicial directives in investigations concerning recruitment irregularities in the state’s education sector, allegations of corruption against a few politicians, and Centre’s freeze of funds to the state, pervade, as the state gears up for the polls.

The year has begun with tit-for-tat verbal blows over the Vande Bharat Express. Before this issue could have been dealt with completely, the Centre’s decision to send teams to inspect rural houses built with central funds has irked the party in power.

Political developments have gained pace this week. The TMC has launched a massive public outreach programme that aims at reaching out to 10 crore people throughout the state with information about the government’s flagship schemes. While pitching ‘cooperative federalism’, the chief minister has not stayed away from important meetings that involve interaction with central leaders.