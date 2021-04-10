Polling in phase 4 of West Bengal elections begin

The fourth phase will be a high-stakes battle for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 10 2021, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 07:05 ist
In this phase, 44 seats across five districts will vote for candidates. Credit: AFP Photo

Polling for the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections has begun.

In this phase, 44 seats across five districts will vote for candidates. 

The fourth phase will be a high-stakes battle for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP. While the TMC will seek to retain 39 out of the 44 seats which it won in the 2016 Assembly election, the BJP will try to maintain the more than three-fold increase in its vote share from the 2016 Assembly elections to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The fate of 373 candidates will be decided by more than 1 crore voters.

While the BJP just won one seat out of the 44 in the last Assembly elections, it led in 19 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The TMC led in 25 seats in the 2016 Assembly elections. Moreover, the saffron party’s vote share shot up from 12.13 per cent in the last Assembly elections to 40.88 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
BJP
TMC
Mamata Banerjee

