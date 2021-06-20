Singer Tapu Mishra dies of post-Covid complications

Popular Odia singer Tapu Mishra dies of post-Covid complications

Her father had also succumbed to Covid-19 on May 10

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 20 2021, 13:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 14:41 ist
She was 36 years old. Credit: iStock Photo

Popular Odia playback singer Tapu Mishra died due to post-Covid complications while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, family sources said on Sunday.

She was 36.

Her father had also succumbed to Covid-19 on May 10.

The singer breathed her last on Saturday night. She was put on ventilator support two days ago after her oxygen level drastically dropped to 45. Her lungs had also suffered extensive damages, sources at the hospital where she was admitted on May 19 said.

The state's Culture Department had sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for her treatment from the Artistes' Welfare Fund as her family members were planning to shift her to Kolkata for ECMO treatment, another source said.

The Odia film industry, or Ollywood, had also started raising funds for Mishra's treatment.

Debuting in Odia film Kulanandan, Mishra had lent her melodious voice in over 150 movies. She had also sung many bhajans during her career spanning over two decades.

Condolences poured in from different quarters as soon as the news of her death spread across the state.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Saddened to know about the passing away of popular Odia singer Tapu Mishra. Her memories as a singer will always be remembered in Odia music world. Heartfelt condolence to her family and friends."

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Naveen Patnaik
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Fossil find introduces a new ancestor of jackal

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

Women migrants reduced to sex slaves in Libya 'hell'

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

The art of probing the universe’s origins explained

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Rohingya artists tackle Covid as refugees wait for jabs

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

Shafali Verma's dream goes on with debut Test fifties

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

This country is banking on its homegrown Covid vaccines

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Real, smart makeover beckons Cubbon Park after decades

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Bolsonaro's most controversial coronavirus quotes

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

Classical is a hoax word, says T M Krishna

 