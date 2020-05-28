Post Amphan, claims for property, vehicle damage pour

Post cyclone Amphan, claims for damage to property, vehicles poured

PTI
PTI,
  • May 28 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 21:47 ist
At least 86 people were killed and lakhs were rendered homeless after the cyclone battered a dozen districts in Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, on May 20. (AFP photo)

A leading insurance company has received over 200 claims for damage to property and vehicles in the aftermath of cyclone 'Amphan', which left behind a trail of destruction in West Bengal.

At least 86 people were killed and lakhs were rendered homeless after the cyclone battered a dozen districts in Bengal, including state capital Kolkata, on May 20.

Sanjay Datta, the chief of claims, underwriting and reinsurance at ICICI Lombard, said on Thursday the company has received 165 property- and 51 motor-related claims.

The company had been facing shortage of manpower since the imposition of lockdown regulations, limiting the number of employees at office, he said.

"We will try to settle the claims as per rules as soon as possible," he said.

Asked if the insurer would entertain people who have failed to renew their policies amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, he said the firm hasn't come across any such case so far. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Amphan
Cyclone Amphan
West Bengal
Kolkata

What's Brewing

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Heat, water woes and coronavirus: India's perfect storm

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Patanjali joins the race for COVID-19 cure: Report

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

Monsoon onset over Kerala likely on June 1: IMD

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

India's lockdown to push 12 million to extreme poverty

 