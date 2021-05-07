Post-poll violence continues in West Bengal

Post-poll violence continued in West Bengal on Friday with the BJP alleging that two of its workers were murdered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres in the Malda district.

The state BJP leadership alleged that two-party workers Manoj Mandal (21) and Chaitinya Mandal (19), belonging to the same family were murdered and hanged from trees by TMC cadres in the Mothabari Assembly constituency area in Malda district.

Another BJP worker from Naihati in the North 24 Paraganas district died following an assault by miscreants. The local BJP leadership alleged that TMC cadres were behind the assault. They said that the 28-year-old Santu Mandal was assaulted by TMC cadres on May 2.

When his condition deteriorated on Thursday he was taken to a local hospital and was assaulted again on the way by TMC cadres. He was declared brought dead in the hospital.

Read: Violence-hit women want to leave Bengal, claims NCW

Denying the allegation the local TMC leadership said that their workers have nothing to do with the incident and Mandal died in mysterious circumstances and the reason behind his death will only be clear after the post mortem report arrives.

A TMC worker Abhijit Sarkar was allegedly assaulted by BJP workers at Raiganj in North Dinajpur district and was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition.

Three separate incidents of alleged assaults on BJP workers by TMC cadres took place at Durgapur in West Bardhaman district, Dinhata in Cooch Behar district and Deganga in North 24 Paraganas district. The TMC alleged that one of its workers was assaulted by BJP cadres in Cooch Behar. An ABVP leader was allegedly assaulted and his house was vandalised by TMC cadres at Barasat in North 24 Paraganas district.

Read: Central team meets Bengal Gov, seeks report on post-poll violence

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the state government to submit an affidavit on the current law and order situation in the state. A five-judge The high court bench issued the instruction while taking cognizance of a PIL which claimed that the life and liberty of the people of Bengal are in jeopardy due to the ongoing post-poll violence in the state.

The Bench instructed the state’s Advocate General Kishore to specifically mention in the affidavit where violence broke out and the steps taken to address the issue. The case will again come up for hearing on May 10.