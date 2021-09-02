Post-poll violence: Mamata Banerjee appoints IPS officers to assist HC-appointed SIT

Post-poll violence: WB appoints officers to assist SIT

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 02 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 13:58 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government appointed 10 IPS officers on Thursday to assist the SIT constituted by Calcutta High Court to probe the post-poll violence reported during West Bengal Assembly elections.

More to follow...

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee

