Post-poll violence mars Bengal as TMC, BJP blame each other

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that one of its workers were murdered by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadres at Amdanga in North 24 Paraganas district. The State BJP leadership claimed that the deceased Ranjit Das was murdered and then hanged by TMC cadres.

However, the district TMC leadership denied the allegation.

A TMC leader was shot by miscreants in the Bansberia area of Hooghly district. The incident took place when the TMC leader Aditya Niyogi was buying vegetables at a local market.

The TMC leadership alleged that BJP cadres were behind the attack. “BJP cadres were behind the attack. They were backed by some traitors in the TMC whose misdeeds were exposed in the Assembly elections,” said TMC MLA Tapan Dasgupta.

Denying the allegation, district BJP leadership claimed that the incident was the outcome of a faction feud in the TMC.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident. A large number of TMC workers staged a protest, following which, police contingent has been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he will visit the violence-hit areas in the state including Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district in a BSF helicopter on Thursday. Four persons were shot dead by Central forces at a polling booth at Sitalkuchi as a mob allegedly tried to snatch the rifles of the personnel during the Assembly elections.

“Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented violence affected areas @MamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Earlier West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that till May 3, 16 persons have died in post-poll violence in the state.