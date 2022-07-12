Poster war between BJP and JMM to welcome PM Modi

Poster war between BJP and JMM to welcome PM Modi

The 'war' over welcoming the prime minister seems to be an exercise in muscle flexing between the two rivals

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 14:58 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport and other developmental projects in the presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, in Deoghar, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

A poster war has broken out between rivals BJP and JMM, with both political parties splashing this sleepy little pilgrim town with rival saffron and green posters both welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP's saffron posters have only Prime Minister Narendra Modi on it with the image of Deoghar Jyotirlinga on it, while Jharkhand state government and JMM posters have Prime Minister Modi along with Chief Minister Hemant Soren figuring prominently on green posters, the colour preferred by the tribal party.

JMM’s posters say “Johar (Santhali for welcome) PM Narendra Modi”, while BJP has chosen the Sanskrit word “Swagatham” which too means welcome.

The 'war' over welcoming the prime minister seems to be an exercise in muscle flexing between the two rivals, where neither wish to concede exclusive eye-ball space to the other.

JMM is in an ally of Congress and has formed a government in alliance with it.

While states routinely put up posters and buntings welcoming the Prime Minister or the President to their states, rival parties rarely put up their own poterss welcoming the PM. JMM has also put up its green flags with its founder Shibu Soren along with its bow and arrow symbol along the route of Modi's road show. To counter this, the BJP has set up many stages with performers across the route featuring its several wings - youth, women, farmers.

Several stages have also been put by local communities such as tribal, Sahu samaj and others with support from the BJP. Among these posters, another regional outfit, the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), once an ally of BJP has also put up its tricolored green-red-blue flags to mark its presence.

The prime minister will on Tuesday lay foundation stones for various development projects including an airport here. He will also be visiting the Saiva cult Jyotirlingya temple 'Baidyanath Dham’ here. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jharkhand
India News
Hemant Soren
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

Nothing Phone(1): Here's what we know so far

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 