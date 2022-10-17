Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit tweets supporting Kharge despite leaving Congress and joining TMC

Former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit Mukherjee who had left his father’s party to join Trinamool Congress last year created a storm in a tea cup on Monday by urging his ex-party colleagues to vote for Malikarjun Kharge, in elections being held for the Congress President’s post, through a surprise tweet.

The Indian National Congress of which Mukherjee’s father and grandfather were members, is witnessing a contest for the post of party President with Kharge battling it out with his younger colleague Shashi Tharoor.

"Urge every voter of @INCIndia party to elect @Kharge ji, a very senior and experienced leader who has led @INCIndia Parliamentary Party in Lok Sabha," Mukherjee, who has been twice elected as Congress MP from Jangipur, tweeted Monday morning.

The social media post created a storm of sorts with some Twitterati advising him not to interfere in the affairs of a party Mukherjee had left, while others speculated his future political plans.

The former Steel Authority of India Ltd engineer, however, remained unfazed and told PTI "I have no plans to join the Congress. I am simply extending my support to Kharge ji as he was my old leader and continues to have good relations with my family."

He, however, also added that he and his present party, TMC, does have similar ideologies as they were "born out of the same movement" and he did hope that at one stage "the two parties will work together".

Intriguingly, Mukherjee also wrote in his tweet that he was sure that Kharge who he said had sanctioned two trains for his constituency in his role as Railway Minister for 2013-2014, "after assuming office shall take effective steps to unite Congress and lead the party to protect democracy and social fabric."