Prashant Kishor hits backs at Nitish Kumar with Modi photos, deletes tweet later

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar suggested that his former colleague Prashant Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly, the political strategist hit back with a set of photos, without comment.

In a tweet, now deleted, Kishor shared four photos featuring Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In all photographs, the Bihar chief minister can be seen greeting Modi with folded hands and smiling at the prime minister.







On Wednesday, Nitish Kumar slammed Kishor, who had said that JD(U)'s decision to switch alliance will have a regional and not national impact, calling him a "publicity expert".

Does he know how much work has been done since 2005, he wondered and suggested that Kishor may be working to help the BJP covertly. "'His statements have no meaning," he said.

Kishor had earlier taunted the Bihar Chief Minister for dumping the BJP and forming a new coalition government with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and the Congress. He had said that upheaval was a "state-specific" phenomenon and unlikely to have nationwide ramifications. He had also claimed that the latest volte face by Kumar was symbolic of the "political instability" that has come to plague the state ever since the rise of "new BJP" under the leadership of Narendra Modi.