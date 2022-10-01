Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,500-km 'padyatra' in Bihar from Sunday

Kishor to start 3,500-km 'padyatra' in Bihar tomorrow

PTI
PTI, Patna,
  • Oct 01 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2022, 19:53 ist

Political strategist Prashant Kishor will embark on a 3,500 km 'padyatra' in Bihar from West Champaran district on Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on Sunday as part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign. 

The yatra is likely to take anywhere between 12-18 months and it is being widely seen to be a likely precursor to his entry in politics even though he has often stressed that any such decision can only be taken by people who associate themselves with his campaign.

A statement said Kishor will attempt to reach every panchayat and block during the yatra and will be a part of it till its end without taking any break.

He will start his journey from Gandhi Ashram in Bhitiharwa in West Champaran, where the father of the nation had launched his first satyagraha movement in 1917.

In the run up to the yatra, Kishor had been touring the backward areas to interact with members of civil society, emphasising that the state does not merely need a change of government but require coming together of well-meaning people to transform the system.

The statement said the yatra has three main goals, including identifying right people at the grassroots and bring them on a democratic platform.

It will also work to make a vision document for the state by incorporating views from experts in different fields, including education, health, agriculture and industry.

India News
Bihar
Prashant Kishor
Padyatra

