Prayers begin for Lalu Prasad’s recovery as RJD chief’s health worsens in Ranchi hospital

A large number of supporters of RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday began prayers and ‘havan’ at the much-revered Shitla Mata Mandir here in the state capital after doctors attending an ailing Lalu in Ranchi said that “his kidney was working at 25 per cent capacity and there was little scope of any improvement.”

Lalu is behind bars since December 23, 2017, after he was convicted in multiple cases of fodder scam and incarcerated in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda Jail. He is currently undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi after suffering from multiple ailments. The former Chief Minister has been granted bail in three cases but his bail plea in the fourth case has been deferred to January 2021.

“Lalu Prasad’s condition is critical. He is suffering from Stage-4 kidney ailment under which the kidney functions at 25 per cent of the capacity. He will have to undergo dialyses in the near future,” said Dr Umesh Prasad, under whom Lalu is being treated at the prestigious hospital in Ranchi.

“I have briefed the competent authorities about his health condition. Now it’s up to the competent authorities and the court to decide whether Lalu should be shifted to any other medical facility or not,” said the senior doctor.

Meanwhile, hundreds of supporters performed ‘havan’ at a prominent temple – Shitla Mata Mandir in Patna and offered prayers for recovery of Lalu. Prayers were also offered in temples at Kankarbagh and Kurji on Tuesday. Besides Patna, prayers were offered for Lalu’s well-being at Gopalganj and Saharsa too.

“Dr Prasad, who is supervising the health condition of Lalu ji in Ranchi, has said that the RJD chief should be shifted to a highly specialised centre soon as he is suffering from multiple ailments and comorbidities, and there is very little scope of improvement in his kidney,” said one of the Lalu’s aides here in the state capital.