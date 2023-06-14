Pre-poll clashes continue in West Bengal with approaching rural elections

With the nomination process in progress for July 8 panchayat polls in West Bengal, supporters of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) and the Trinamool Congress clashed in the Bhangar area, under South 24 Parganas district, on Tuesday.

Crude bombs and bricks were used in the skirmishes and vehicles were vandalised and some candidates were blocked from filing nominations on the fourth day also, said sources.

Opposition parties, including the Left, the Congress and the BJP, have accused the ruling Trinamool Congress cadre of creating trouble. Tuesday’s confrontations at Bhangar took place close to the Block 2 BDO office and the ISF, with its lone MLA Naushad Siddiqui in the state assembly, blamed it on the Trinamool Congress supporters.

Also Read | West Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces

The current clashes brought back memories of the 2018 panchayat elections, which had turned out to be a violent phase in the state’s recent history.

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took out a march with party candidates in Nandigram-II block. In a tweet, Adhikari said, “The BDO offices are not safe for Opposition candidates who are there to file nominations. The Trinamool goons are forcefully preventing Opposition candidates from filing nomination papers."

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh stated that the BJP West Bengal had filed 20,516 nominations (Gram Panchayat: 17,869; Panchayat Samiti: 2511; Zilla Parishad: 136) as on June 12, 2023. In a Tweet, he said, “baseless accusations against the Tramadol over the current law and order problem in West Bengal are nothing but a desperate attempt to discredit the state government”.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist), in a letter, dated June 12, to the state election commission, demanded that candidates who couldn’t submit nomination papers be given an opportunity to do so by providing them security, if necessary. It also urged the poll authority to book “armed goons” who destabilised the nomination process, besides keeping “biased” policemen and officers out of the poll process.

Meanwhile, the state election commission held an all-party meeting to address the grievances and look into the suggestions of the political parties on the rural polls.

Later, Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee continued with his ongoing public outreach programme in another part of Bhangar. Banerjee – who was issued a summons by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for appearing before it on Tuesday – wrote to the agency that he was not in Kolkata and was taking part in a state-wide ‘yatra’ to connect with the people. Also he was preparing for the upcoming panchayat polls.

By the way, the Trinamool MP questioned the intentions of the central agency for summoning him, pointing out that “most of the requested information and documents are already available with the government authorities and departments concerned”.