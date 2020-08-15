Preserve the principles upon which the country was founded: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Independence Day urged people to everything in their power to preserve the principles upon which the country was founded. She also said that many have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and it was hard-earned.

“Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters. We salute all those who sacrificed their lives to make the dream of a ‘free nation’ come true. Our freedom was hard-earned, and we must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on which this country was founded,” tweeted Mamata.

Banerjee unfurled the national flag at a ceremony on the Red Road in Central Kolkata in presence of very few Ministers and Government officials. The number of persons attending the event was kept limited in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters. We salute all those who sacrificed their lives to make the dream of a ‘free nation’ come true. Our freedom was hard-earned, and we must do all it takes to preserve the basic principles on which this country was founded — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 15, 2020

During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated 25 frontline workers who returned to duty after recovering from Covid-19. Home Secretary Alapon Bandyopadhyay announced during the event that the state government has undertaken a major initiative of distributing 5 lakh masks among the public from Saturday.

Earlier Mamata urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing during Independence Day celebrations.

“Every year we observe 'Freedom At Midnight’ by hoisting the tricolour at the stroke of midnight. This year let’s do the same, but stay safe. Wear a mask and keep the distance. Our great nation has overcome many challenges. This one too shall be overcome. Jai Hind. Bande Mataram,” tweeted Mamata.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ghat in North 24 Paraganas’ Barrackpore Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said that people have to ensure that democratic values are not compromised.

“Paying floral tributes to Father of the Nation at Gandhi Ghat Barrackpore on Independence Day urged people to recall the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ensure democratic values are not compromised. We must abjure political violence and KEEP NATION ALWAYS FIRST,” tweeted Dhankhar.