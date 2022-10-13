President Droupadi Murmu flags off two trains in Tripura

President Murmu flags off two trains in Tripura

The Janshatabdi Express will cover a distance of 600 km in six hours from the Tripura capital to Khongsang in Manipur via Jiribam

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Oct 13 2022, 15:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 15:46 ist
President Droupadi Murmu during the flagging off ceremony of Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express at Agartala railway station. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday flagged off two trains -- Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and another Agartala-Kolkata Express -- from Agartala, boosting connectivity in the region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik and state transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy were among those present at the programme at Agartala railway station.

The Janshatabdi Express will cover a distance of 600 km in six hours from the Tripura capital to Khongsang in Manipur via Jiribam, a senior railway official said.

Currently, it takes 15 hours to reach Jiribam in Manipur from Agartala by road.

Also Read | Roadways, railways ministries lead capital spending in FY23 so far: Report

The other express train, which so far ran between Kolkata and Guwahati, will now ply till Agartala, thus connecting the three cities via rail link.

"People of Tripura who visit Kolkata for various purposes – be it treatment, education or tourism – will immensely benefit from the new service," the official added.

Murmu, who had arrived in Tripura on Wednesday, later left for Udaipur, where he offered prayers at Tripureswari temple, one of the Shaktipeethas, amid tight security.

The President departed for Guwahati at 11:45 am.

