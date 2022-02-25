President Kovind calls for taking the story of Lachit Barphukan to every house

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday called for more efforts to take the story of Lachit Barphukan, the celebrated General of the Ahom Dynasty (1228 to 1826) to every house for providing inspiration to the youths.

"Lachit Barphuan was one of the prominent heroes in Indian history. His courage and valour will remain a source of inspiration for our soldiers and youths. We should do more to take the story of Lachit Barphukan to every house," Kovind said while inaugurating the year-long celebration of 400th birth anniversary of Barphukan, who led the Ahom Army and defeated the Mughals during Aurangzeb's tenure in the Battle of Saraighat in the Brahmaputra near Guwahati in 1671.

Kovind virtually laid the foundation for Alaboi War Memorial to be constructed at Alaboi near Dadara in Assam's Kamrup district, where nearly 10,000 Assamese soldiers had died in Mughal's attack in 1669. Lachit had encouraged the Ahom soldiers and led them to confront the Mughals a few kilometers away at Saraighat, where the latter faced a defeat. The Memorial in honour of Lachit Barphukan at Nara Nara Hiloidari village in eastern Assam's Jorhat district will also be reconstructed in nearly seven hectare land. Lachit was cremated in Nara Hiloidari and there is a memorial in one acre land at present.

Although Lachit' story has often been celebrated, BJP-led government in Assam wants to project and spread it the way Chhatrapati Shivaji's heroic story is known. In fact, during campaigns of every elections in Assam, BJP highlights the heroic story of Barphukan saying it was like another Battle of Saraighat against the foreigners (Bangladeshi migrants).

"Lachit Barphukan was one of the prominent Hindu generals or military leader who fought against the Mughals and prevented them from invading Assam for a long time. He not only protected Assam's Independence against the Mughals but it was also a significant event in the history of entire South East Asia," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at the function at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati.

Sarma said a monumental 150-feet tall bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan will be placed on a high pedestal made of earth berm in the Nara Hiloidari memorial. An open air amphitheatre for a sound and light show and a space for ceremonial function are also proposed in the memorial complex.

