President Murmu greets Sikkim on statehood day

President Murmu greets Sikkim on statehood day

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 16 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: May 16 2023, 10:10 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu Tuesday greeted the people of Sikkim on their statehood day and said the state has pioneered organic farming and enriched biodiversity besides creating a model for sustainable development.

Sikkim became the 22nd state of India on May 16, 1975.

"Greetings to the people of Sikkim on Statehood Day! Sikkim presents a blend of modernity and unique traditions. The state has pioneered organic farming, enriched biodiversity and created a model for sustainable development. 

"I was touched by the warmth of people during my visit to the state last year. My best wishes for the continued progress of Sikkim," Murmu tweeted.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Sikkim
Droupadi Murmu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

Hiroshima survivor learns English to tell her story

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

What lies ahead for Thailand after Oppn election win?

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

B'luru autos go digital with QR code-enabled displays

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

‘Industry partnerships, new funding key to research'

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

Parties must promote women, youth leaders

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

Curran under fire as IPL record price tag weighs heavy

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

EAM says 'aapke muh mein ghee-shakkar' in Sweden

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

Cong's free power promise: Villagers refuse to pay bill

 