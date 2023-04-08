Prez Murmu makes maiden sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI jet

President Murmu makes maiden sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jet at Tezpur Airforce Station

Although Murmu is not the first President to make a sortie in a fighter aircraft, Tezpur Air Force Station hosted a President's sortie for the first time

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 08 2023, 11:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2023, 12:48 ist
Tezpur air force station is one of the air force stations under the Eastern Air Command of the IAF. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

President Droupadi Murmu made her maiden sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday at the Tezpur Air Station in Assam.

The President boarded the aircraft at 11 am and took off from Tezpur Air Force Station for the historic sortie minutes later. The aircraft landed at the airforce station at 11.30 am, after completing the sortie.

Although Murmu is not the first President to make a sortie in a fighter aircraft, Tezpur Air Force Station hosted a President's sortie for the first time. 

Tezpur air force station is one of the air force stations under the Eastern Air Command of the IAF. It looks after air defence on India's border with China, Myanmar, Bangladesh and Bhutan. 

APJ Abdul Kalam, Pratibha Patil and Ramnath Kovind had made similar sorties in Sukhoi 30 fighter aircraft at the IAF station in Pune, Maharashtra, during their tenure as the President. 

Murmu made the sortie at Tezpur at a time China and India are engaged in a squabble over Arunachal Pradesh. Tezpur in North Assam shares a boundary with Arunachal Pradesh. India on Tuesday rejected China's move to assign Mandarin and Tibetan names to 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh in order to assert its claim over the frontier state. 
Murmu was received by Chief of Eastern Air Command, Air Marshal SP Dharkar. Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were also present on the occasion.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
India News
Sukhoi-30 MKI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Sneak peek into Chennai Airport's new terminal

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Vaccines for cancer, heart disease to be ready by 2030

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Ramakrishna Hedge, the consensus builder

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Bezos' Blue Origin eyes India's space tourism potential

Three nights in Kamathipura

Three nights in Kamathipura

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Crickets, grasshoppers as protein bars in Singapore

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Allu Arjun's first look from 'Pushpa' sequel revealed

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers mangoes on EMI

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Assam: Cover over river near IPL venue grabs eyeballs

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

Woman loses judicial career over 'false' dog bite case

 