President Murmu on two-day visit of Arunachal Pradesh from Monday

President Murmu will address the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar

  Feb 19 2023
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 20:49 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Arunachal Pradesh from February 20 to 21, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Sunday.

The president will grace the 37th statehood day celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh and attend a civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the state government at Itanagar on Monday, it said.

On February 21, President Murmu will address the special session of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, it added.

