President Murmu wishes people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood day

Prez wishes Arunachal, Mizoram people on statehood day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 20 2023, 12:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2023, 12:03 ist
President Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their statehood day and said these states represent India's rich culture and diversity.

Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram got the status of state from Union Territory on this day in 1987.

"Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India's rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today," the president tweeted.

Droupadi Murmu
Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram
India News

