President takes jeep safari inside Kaziranga on second day of Assam visit

Assam: President takes jeep safari inside Kaziranga

The President is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' (elephant festival) on Friday

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Apr 07 2023, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 14:40 ist
President Droupadi Murmu with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu took a jeep safari inside the Kaziranga National Park's central range on Friday morning during the second day of her Assam visit, officials said.

She went inside the park from the Mihimukh Point and saw, among other animals, the one-horned rhinoceros, wild buffalos, deers and birds, they said.

Murmu also fed elephants inside the park.

The President is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day 'Gaj Utsav-2023' (elephant festival) on Friday at the Kaziranga National Park High School’s play ground field.

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will be among those present on the occasion, the officials said.

Murmu will leave for Guwahati on Friday afternoon where she will flag off the ‘Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023’ and attend the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Gauhati High Court in the evening.

On Saturday, she will take a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Air Force station in Tezpur, before departing for Delhi.

The President had on Thursday arrived in Assam on a three-day visit.

