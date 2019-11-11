Prez emphasises on cordial exchange of ideas, debates

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday emphaised on the exchange of ideas through debate in a civil and cordial manner which will not generate any bitterness. Addressing the annual convocation at the Visva Bharati University, he referred to the debates between Nobel Laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi which took place at Santiniketan near the campus in West Bengal. Visva Bharati is a Central University.

“ Being original thinkers, they (Tagore and Gandhi) disagreed on countless issues – the ideas of India, the varieties of nationalism, the methods of politics and so on. In their frequent debates, however, they were not only civil to each other, but full of heartfelt admiration for each other. That is why, these debates generated not heat but light, illuminating the facets of our national existence,” said Kovind.

The President also lauded Tagore for the inclusiveness of this thinking and lauded him for his desire to remove boundaries on the lines of gender, caste or community at a time when the world was getting cooped up into several factions.

“Tagore was too great to be inhibited by man made barriers of gender, caste, community or race. Open air for open minds. He wanted to remove walls, literally and metaphorically, when the world was raising walls,” said Kovind.

The President in his speech also said that while positive changes are always welcome for the progress of humanity but one has to be careful against “mindless measures” which fail the very purpose of change.

“So, while changes for the good of humanity are always welcome, caution has to be exercised in weeding out mindless measures that may threaten to swamp that basic concern in the name of progress,” said Kovind.

He also said that visiting the campus was like a “pilgrimage” to him as it was a frequent meeting place between Tagore and Gandhi. Kovind lauded the Central University for contributing to the process of nation building.