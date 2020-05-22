PM arrives in WB to survey post-cyclone scenenario

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata, to take stock of post-cyclone Amphan situation in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in West Bengal, which has been devastated by cyclone Amphan.

Modi arrived at the Kolkata airport at 10.50 am and was received by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state BJP leaders.

According to official sources, Banerjee will be first holding a short meeting with the prime minister, during which she would brief him about the ground situation.

"Later they would leave on a chopper for the aerial survey," an official said.

The two leaders are also scheduled to hold review meeting on the post-cyclone situation.

"He will conduct aerial survey and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday night.

According to TMC sources, the chief minister is likely to demand a financial package for the state.

Banerjee has already demanded that the cyclone be declared as a national disaster.

The cyclone has left 77 people dead in the state.

