Private resort in dock for 'blocking' animal corridor in Kaziranga

A private resort has invited anger from authorities of Kaziranga National Park in Assam for allegedly blocking an animal corridor, which is frequently used by elephants coming down to the park from the neighbouring Karbi Anglong hills.

In a letter to the deputy commissioner, Golaghat district in eastern Assam, director of the park, P. Sivakumar on January 4 alleged that the resort, M/S Green Ashiayana Resort had not only violated a Supreme Court order issued in 2019 but also neglected instruction from the park authorities to remove a wall constructed over a stream on Haldibari animal corridor.

"During the month of October, 2019, a wild elephant, while coming back to the park from Karbi Anglong area got stuck inside the boundary wall and enclosure of the resort. The resort was instructed to remove the boundary wall over the stream and to ensure smooth passage of wild animals via a letter on November 30, 2019. But no response was noticed in the field. Wild animals had also broken the boundary wall on the western side of the resort," Sivakumar said in the letter.

Kaziranga, a World Heritage Site is an abode to one-horned rhinos, Asian elephants, Royal Bengal tigers, wild buffalos and many more animals. The park is an important attraction for tourists, both domestic and international.

He said instead of removing the wall, the resort started construction work on its eastern side too. "The resort is also not allowing the forest personnel to carry out road-cum-highland construction work in the said area. They are even trying to take control of a temple and a fishery pond which have constructed in the same area in violation of Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972," the letter said.

Sivakumar asked Golaghat deputy commissioner to instruct the sub-divisional officer (civil) and circle officer of Bokakhat to carry out an inspection on the site and take action accordingly.

The private resort, however, could not be contacted for a response.