Private tutor arrested for raping teenager in West Bengal

Tutor arrested for raping teenager in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Barasat,
  • Oct 11 2020, 21:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Simlyn J/Feminism In India

A private tutor was arrested in Bengal's North 24 Parganas after a 14-year-old girl alleged that he and one of his friends have gang-raped her, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the teenager's complaint, the duo had raped her a few days ago and filmed the act.

The police are on the lookout for the tutor's friend.

The accused tutor was on Saturday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody for seven days.

An investigation is underway, and the police are waiting for the girl's medical report, the officer said. 

