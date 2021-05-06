Private University lends building to set up Covid Care Centre in Assam

Lending a helping hand to the Assam government in the face of a shortage of hospital beds due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, a private university in Guwahati has handed over its building to turn it into a Covid care centre.

The state-of-the-art building of the Royal Global University has now been converted into a 1,000-bed Covid care centre as the state has been witnessing nearly 5,000 new Covid-19 cases daily since May 1.

"We all are going through a really big crisis and it is our responsibility to extend our helping hand to our government with whatever we can. In the first wave of Covid-19, we stood by the government by donating Rs 1 crore and also extended our premise for use. This time, we have provided our building to the health department to set up a 1,000-bed Covivd-19 care centre," said Chairman of the Royal Group Dr. Ashok Kumar Pansari.

The private university runs courses on engineering, management, humanities among several others.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Covid care centre newly opened at the Royal Global University provided a little relief to the government as the pressure on the government hospitals was increasing due to a spike in Covid-19 cases since May 1.

On April 26, Sarma visited the campus of the university to take stock of the arrangements made in the centre. "If we continue to receive 5,000 new cases daily for another one week, we will definitely face a shortage of beds like Delhi and Mumbai. Today, we have only 13 ICU beds vacant in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital," Sarma told reporters on Thursday.

Assam on Wednesday reported 4,826 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 29,915. A total of 52,074 tests were conducted on Wednesday of which 9.27% tested positive.

A total of 55 persons, including 18 in Kamrup Metro district (Guwahati) died due to COVID.