Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur bypoll, to contest against Mamata

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 13 2021, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 13:41 ist
BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal. Credit: Twitter/@impriyankabjp

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls in West Bengal. She will be contesting against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. 

More to follow...

Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
TMC

