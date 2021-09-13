Priyanka Tibrewal files nomination for Bhabanipur bypoll, to contest against Mamata

BJP leader Priyanka Tibrewal on Monday filed nomination for the upcoming Bhabanipur bypolls in West Bengal. She will be contesting against TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.
Alipore, West Bengal: BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll, Priyanka Tibrewal files her nomination. She will face CM and TMC candidate Mamata Banerjee in the by-poll, scheduled for 30th September. pic.twitter.com/M8E3zTtf4j
— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021
More to follow...
