Pro-hijab protests reach WB, students take to streets

Pro-hijab protests reach West Bengal, students take to the streets

A call for congregation on the issue in Kolkata on Thursday has been extended to over 30 organisations representing women from Muslim community

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Feb 09 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 20:59 ist
Girls protest in favour of hijab in Kolkata. Credit: Special arrangement

Pro-hijab protests have surfaced in West Bengal, with students of Aliah University, an autonomous university under state government, taking to the streets on Wednesday.

Over 30 organisations representing women from Muslim community and ‘secular’ sections of society are invitees to a congregation scheduled to take place in Kolkata on Thursday. Also, the Bengal Imams Association has condemned heckling of Bibi Muskan, but has urged Muslim youth not to fall for attempts made at provoking them.

Aliah students spilled out of their campus. Girls in burqa, and boys - both - protested. “In independent India, what I eat, what I wear is being questioned. While a section of people have the right to wear the colour (representing faith) they want, why are girls wearing burqas going to education centres being questioned?” Sajidur Rahman, a student-leader in the protest, said.

“In Karnataka our (of girls) entry is being restricted because of hijab. This should not be done. This is our right given to us by the Constitution. Till they continue giving us mental pressure, we will continue to protest,” said a final-year girl student of history.

A call for congregation on the issue in Kolkata on Thursday has been extended to over 30 organisations representing women from Muslim community and ‘secular’ sections of society. “We have confirmation from around 10 organisations for the congregation. More may join in. While it’s just one congregational representation, we will decide if we may have to take a longer programme, based on the court verdict,” Uzma Alam, leading a women’s organisation, and a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board told Deccan Herald.

Qudsia Ahmed, who leads another women’s organisation focusing on reforms, alleged selective targeting. “Former President Pratibha Patil always covered her head. Queen Elizabeth is always seen wearing a hat. Nuns wear robes and cover heads. Why target one community? This is astonishing, and shameful,” Qudsia said.

The Bengal Imams’ Association, that represents Muslim clergy in the state, has condemned the build-up in Karnataka. “Goons tried attacking an innocent girl, it’s condemnable, and divisive. In West Bengal, we have requested that people should not give in to instigations,” Md Yahya, chairman of the Association told Deccan Herald.

Hijab row
Karnataka
West Bengal
protest
India News

